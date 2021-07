Last week, we reported on an EV-loving lawmaker who lost his car to flames. The car in question was a Chevrolet Bolt EV and had been sent in for a potentially fire-starting issue. Although GM had bought back Bolts that could catch fire earlier in the year, this incident proved that the automaker still struggles with finding and resolving the exact cause of the issue, despite having earlier claimed to have done just that. Chevrolet now realized that the issue still requires attention and has instructed some owners of 2017-2019 Bolt EVs not to park these vehicles inside, nor to charge them unattended overnight.