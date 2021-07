DENVER, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid CORE® Gum Company ("Liquid CORE®") released Life's Gum® Coffee™ today. Following the Life's Gum® Berry Defense® released in April of 2021, Life's Gum® Coffee™ is another unique brand with the company's Signature Liquid Center Functional Delivery System that starts releasing a genuine coffee sensation on the first chew. Life's Gum® Coffee™ transitions magically from a rich coffee flavor to a minty taste that freshens your breath and cleans your teeth. Oral health is a priority, which is why the Liquid CORE® brands have more xylitol than any other gum in the world. Life's Gum® Coffee™ is the first Liquid CORE® brand made with Stevia.