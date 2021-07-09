Cancel
Former executive of Kohl's, Lands' End named CEO of department store chain Belk

By Jen Wilson
Milwaukee Business Journal
 8 days ago
Belk Inc. has a new CEO. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based department store chain, which entered — and exited — Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in less than 24 hours in February, promoted Nir Patel to chief executive, with former CEO Lisa Harper moving to executive chair of the Belk board of directors.

