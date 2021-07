Previous game: Columbus 9, Indianapolis 4, Friday at Huntington Park. Recap: The top three batters in the Clippers' order combined for 8 hits and 7 RBI. Batting from the leadoff spot for a third straight night, Trenton Brooks was 3-for-5. Third baseman Yu Chang was 3-for-4 with two RBI doubles on the evening. He had four RBI overall. Finally, thanks in part to his sixth inning homer, Owen Miller was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Pitcher Kevin Herget was credited with the win on a night when he threw for five innings, holding Indianapolis scoreless while striking out five and giving up just three hits.