It was June 13 and it was a Sunday. After a long, rainy and uncooperative spring, I was finally making a foray into the great outdoors and for me there was only one destination that would suffice. So, I headed across the meadow to my beloved Thinking Chair (TC) where I could reconnect with Nature. I sat in the chair for a while, doing my best to rekindle my relationship with the birds that would come close for birdseed last fall and after about an hour and a half I got restless. So, I got up out of the TC and headed into the woods.