The origin and the end of everything arrives. It is impossible not to recognize how much fun I have had with this trilogy, very self-aware of its own nature; a new Netflix invention that has been able to bring together three movies in three weeks in a great way, without giving rise to marathons but getting used to the routine that has meant facing a new part every weekend. La Calle del Terror concludes as a sublime idea of ​​the platform, which is based on a genre of easy consumption that has left us a fantastic first installment, with a much more traditional second part as far as slasher is concerned and with a third installment that manages to have its own individual imprint.