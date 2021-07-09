Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardner, MA

Want to live the lake life? Three popular places to buy waterfront homes in Gardner region

thegardnernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecades ago, when anything west of Boston was truly rural, central Massachusetts was a summer destination for the wealthy. Since then, the region's many lakes have become even more desirable vacation spots. Many cottages have remained in the same family for generations, and as lakefront homes become increasingly attractive to city dwellers, new residents are looking to set down roots by the water. The wealthy-only label is long gone.

www.thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashburnham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Athol, MA
City
Gardner, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Monomonac#Lake House#Urban Areas#Real Estate Agents#Lake Realty#Colby Realty#Covid#Winchendon#Rindge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy