Want to live the lake life? Three popular places to buy waterfront homes in Gardner region
Decades ago, when anything west of Boston was truly rural, central Massachusetts was a summer destination for the wealthy. Since then, the region's many lakes have become even more desirable vacation spots. Many cottages have remained in the same family for generations, and as lakefront homes become increasingly attractive to city dwellers, new residents are looking to set down roots by the water. The wealthy-only label is long gone.www.thegardnernews.com
Comments / 0