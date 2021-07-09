Cancel
The Ultimate Surfer's Latest Sneak Peek Promises Bikinis, Big Waves and Bachelor Nation

By Cydney Contreras
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "The Ultimate Surfer" Exclusive: Kelly Slater & More Make Waves. ABC's The Ultimate Surfer is looking like our next favorite reality TV show. In the exclusive sneak peek above, ABC introduces viewers to a group of surfers who are competing for the title of The Ultimate Surfer. The 14 individuals will stay at World Surf League's Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., where they will take part in challenges as both individuals and in teams.

www.eonline.com

E! News

E! News

