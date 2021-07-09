The Ultimate Surfer's Latest Sneak Peek Promises Bikinis, Big Waves and Bachelor Nation

Fans have been cheering on Michelle Young since she appeared on Matt James season of The Bachelor. When Matt didn’t choose her fans started rooting for her to be The Bachelorette. Michelle couldn’t take on the role of The Bachelorette right away due to being a teacher. So, since there was so much love going around for both Michelle and Katie Thurston, both women were named as the new leads. Katie’s season shot first and is airing now. Michelle’s season is set to start filming in just a few short weeks. Now, with her season about to kick off, ABC announced when fans will see everything play out on their televisions.