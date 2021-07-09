Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Set to re-open contract talks

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

And the Patriots plan to sit down before training camp to work out a deal, Henry Mckenna of USA Today reports. Gilmore declined to attend mandatory minicamp in June under the final year of his current $7 million contract. It is unlikely that the ex-Defensive Play of the Year will be traded as the Patriots appear to have too high of a price tag. The 31-year-old missed the end of last season after being placed on IR due to a quadriceps injury, which may be the reason an extension has yet to be agreed upon. If healthy, there is no question that Gilmore is still a premier corner in the NFL.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On Stephon Gilmore, N’Keal Harry

Two former first-round picks have come up in Patriots trade rumors this offseason, with N’Keal Harry‘s request following rumblings related to walk-year cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Harry appears to have a better chance to be out of Foxborough in the near future. The third-year wide receiver generated trade interest earlier this...
NFLbostonnews.net

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

I just wanted to hear your opinion on what the Patriots should do with Cam Newton if for instance Mac Jones comes in for the last few games and plays well but not good enough to secure the starting roll going forward. Should he be re-signed to push Mac for the role next year or let him go and let Jarrett Stidham push him but probably not the challenge the Patriots would want for him. Maybe they could bring in an Andy Dalton kind of player to back up but might come in if Mac struggles. - Zach Mulligan.
NFL985thesportshub.com

What does Stephon Gilmore believe he’s worth?

Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, and there’s still a chance it comes with the Patriots. But the price? It sounds as high as ever. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has emerged at the forefront of the reporting on the Gilmore situation in New England in recent weeks. He has spoken to multiple sources around the National Football League who believe that Gilmore and the Patriots will reconvene before the start of training camp in July in hopes of reaching an agreement.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Stephon Gilmore Married a Track Star & Started a Family

Stephon Gilmore must have good genes. He has a rare combination of athleticism, humility and intelligence. The Super Bowl-winning defensive back thanks parents Linda and Steve Gilmore for raising him the right way. He gave them three grandchildren to continue those genes. Stephon Gilmore and his wife Gabrielle have three...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys Rumors: Zeke Expectations? Justin Reid Trade? Trade Michael Gallup For Stephon Gilmore? Q&A

Today’s Cowboys rumors mailbag brings us more questions about the Cowboys secondary and if Dallas should explore a trade for Terrell Lewis, Justin Reid or a possible Michael Gallup for Stephon Gilmore trade. We also talk about Ezekiel Elliott and his expectations for the 2021 season. Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all of your questions surrounding America's team. Sub for DAILY Cowboys videos: https://www.youtube.com/cowboystv?sub... We also answer questions about the Cowboys defensive line and especially the defensive tackle position. Also why didn’t the cowboys draft Ar’Darius Washington and did the cowboys miss out by not moving up for Patrick Surtain?
NFLPosted by
NESN

Stephon Gilmore Injury: Patriots Star Gives Update On Quad Recovery

An interesting subplot of the ongoing Stephon Gilmore-New England Patriots standoff is that the star cornerback actually is not 100-percent healthy. While it’s never been totally clear just how interested the Patriots are in trading Gilmore, they certainly were unable to move him around the draft because of surgery on his quad. But while addressing his contract situation with ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Friday, Gilmore also gave an update on his injury.
NFLNBC Sports

Is Patriots' QB situation more urgent than Gilmore holdout?

As the beginning of training camp looms, the New England Patriots have yet to come to terms with cornerback Stephon Gilmore on a new contract to end his holdout. That's not nearly as big of a deal as figuring out who will play quarterback for the team, according to one NBC Sports analyst.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Another top cornerback holdout could impact Stephon Gilmore and the Patriots

The Patriots aren’t the only team dealing with a star cornerback set to hold out of training camp. In fact, they’re not even the only team in their division with an All-Pro corner who is unhappy with his contract. According to Mike Silver of NFL Network, Dolphins’ corner Xavien Howard...
NFLwmleader.com

Bill Belichick ‘not blinking an eye’ at Stephon Gilmore situation

Cassel: Belichick ‘not blinking an eye’ at Gilmore situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Stephon Gilmore’s contract situation remains the top story surrounding the New England Patriots with training camp looming. The Patriots’ All-Pro cornerback addressed the matter Friday, stating he just wants to be paid what he’s worth....
NFLfantasypros.com

Stephon Gilmore might not be fully healthy for training camp

Gilmore did not attend the Patriots mandatory minicamp as he was recovering from a partially torn quad. Gilmore is the centerpiece of the Patriots' defence and is looking for an increase in pay before the 2021 season. Gilmore says, "I feel stronger than I’ve ever felt since the surgery. I’ve been running a lot, building full speed". The Patriots defence will get a boost this year as Dont'a Hightower, and Patrick Chung return to the team after opting out of the 2020 season.
NFLNBC Sports

How will Stephon Gilmore situation play out?

Last year, the Patriots gave cornerback Stephon Gilmore more money by moving a large chunk of his 2021 salary to 2020. Now that it’s 2021, that money is gone — and Gilmore wants it to be replaced, and then some. So what will the Patriots do about it? In his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy