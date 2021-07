The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic certainly didn’t put a dent in the price of rare bourbon. Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old topped Wine-Searcher’s annual The World’s Most Expensive Bourbons list with an average price of $33,438. If you follow the frenzy around the annual Van Winkle releases, you’ll realize this is 1) no surprise and 2) hilariously far removed from the suggested retail price (“Unfortunately even though we suggest what we believe to be a very low and fair MSRP, we cannot control the price retailers charge, and some retailers mark it up even though we and the distributors that those retailers buy from ask them not to,” said Julian Van Winkle, president of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, during last year’s annual release.)