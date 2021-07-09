McClure joins Arkansas Farm Bureau as events director
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Farm Bureau has hired Jeff McClure of Little Rock as events director for the 190,000-member organization. In this role, McClure will handle much of the planning and preparation for various events, including Farm Bureau’s Annual Convention and mid-summer Officers and Leaders Conference. Much of his time will be spent developing relationships with customers, members and vendors and providing necessary customer service to these groups and Farm Bureau leaders.www.paragoulddailypress.com
