Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

McClure joins Arkansas Farm Bureau as events director

Paragould Daily Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Farm Bureau has hired Jeff McClure of Little Rock as events director for the 190,000-member organization. In this role, McClure will handle much of the planning and preparation for various events, including Farm Bureau’s Annual Convention and mid-summer Officers and Leaders Conference. Much of his time will be spent developing relationships with customers, members and vendors and providing necessary customer service to these groups and Farm Bureau leaders.

www.paragoulddailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Industry
Local
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas National Guard#Sales Management#Arkansas Farm Bureau#Farm Bureau#Doubletree#Catholic High School#The Arkansas Rice Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Industry
News Break
Business Travel
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Harris visits Walter Reed for 'routine' doctor appointment days after meeting with infected Texas Democrats

Vice President Kamala Harris is going for what a White House official told Fox News is a "routine doctor's appointment" at Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. The visit to the Bethesda, Maryland hospital comes after she met with Texas Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday. Three of the Democrats had tested positive for coronavirus, with one testing positive Friday night and two others Saturday morning.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy