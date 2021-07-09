Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Remembering Richard Donner: Prolific Director Dies at 91

TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuite a few memorable names have been passing away throughout the last several years, but there have been a few that are highly noticeable and come as kind of a huge blow to people when they come up in the news. Every famous celebrity’s passing is a loss to Hollywood, there’s no doubt about it, but losing someone like Richard Donner means that people have lost a true icon that like many others is irreplaceable in a number of ways. While his cause of death hasn’t been revealed, the 91-year-old director/producer managed to affect a lot of people through his work and it’s fair to say that he’s bound to be remembered for a long time to come. This is after all the guy that had the kind of vision to bring us such movies as The Goonies, Lethal Weapon, Ladyhawke, Superman, The Omen, and many, many more. What’s really amusing though is to find out that initially, he wanted to be an actor when he started gravitating towards show business. He was encouraged to become a director instead, and as anyone can see, that was the right call.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Richard Donner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lethal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
CelebritiesComicBook

The Goonies Stars Sean Astin and Corey Feldman Pay Tribute to Director Richard Donner

The Goonies castmates Sean Astin and Corey Feldman pay tribute to their director Richard Donner, remembered as a "real-life Superman." The Donners' Company, the production company the Superman: The Movie and Lethal Weapon filmmaker founded with his wife and producing partner Lauren Shuler Donner, confirmed the news of Donner's death on Monday. He was 91. Astin and Feldman, who starred together in the beloved 1985 adventure comedy as Mikey and Mouth, respectively, took to social media to pay tribute to the "incredible director and storyteller."
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Dilip Kumar: Indian Cinema Legend Dies at 98

Many people recognize that American cinema kind of sets the pace for a lot of the world, but it’s never been the only venue where people have risen to great fame and it still isn’t the only spot today where people are recognized for their greatness. Dilip Kumar, born Mohammed Yusuf Khan, passed away recently after being rushed to the hospital when it was apparent that he had severe breathing issues. Despite hospitalization, however, Dilip passed away not long after sadly. He was 98 at the time of his death, which is incredible enough since the actor lived a long and successful life according to those that knew him and according to the many accolades that were bestowed upon him during his career. Amazingly, Dilip wasn’t successful at first as he has to work into his fame. His first few movies didn’t do much in terms of making him a star, though as he kept at it, his persistence paid off, and eventually he did become one of the greatest stars of Indian cinema.
MoviesNo Film School

How to Take and Give Notes, the Future of Celluloid, and RIP Richard Donner

There are all kinds of pertinent topics discussed in today’s episode, including how filmmakers can support each other. How Chris Nolan and Zack Snyder have a heartwarming tradition of watching each other’s movies before release and not giving each other any notes. The difference between notes from people who just...
MoviesComicBook

Watchmen Star "Absolutely" Open to Returning to Superhero World

Actor Carla Gugino has starred in a number of adaptations of beloved comic book and superhero stories, having played Silk Spectre in Zack Snyder's Watchmen and Lucille in Robert Rodriguez's Sin City, and while her career continues to see her exploring diverse opportunities, she's totally open to returning to the world of superheroes for the right project. Given her talents and passionate following, Gugino is often a name that fans toss out when theorizing about who could bring specific comic book characters to life, with Gugino also having lent her voice to Snyder's Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Gugino can currently be seen in Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And 10 Other Great Richard Donner Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There are some directors whose names alone are synonymous with adventure, thrills, and all other emotions we seek at the movies and I firmly believe that the late Richard Donner is such a filmmaker. The man who helped bring Superman to the big screen in one of the most cherished DC movies of all time, helmed all four action-packed installments of the Lethal Weapon movies, and directed many other undisputed classics passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 91. In honor of his lasting legacy, and we have compiled what we believe are the best Richard Donner movies with info on where they are streaming or available to rent online, starting with the movie that made the world believe a man could fly.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Joanne Linville death: Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actor dies aged 93

Joanne Linville, the actor best known for the role of the Romulan commander in 1968’s Star Trek: The Original Series died in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 June) aged 93. The co-founder of the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles also appeared in shows and films like Kraft Theatre, James Dean, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Studio One.“Linville lived a full life,” read a press release announcing her death. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”Linville, who appeared in over 100...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of 'Godfather' Series at Paramount Plus

“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast. Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Rock Hudson's Suave Life in Photos

The life of Hollywood actor Rock Hudson was one of glamour and success, but it didn't come without a fair share of hardships, and not to mention, it certainly didn't happen overnight. The actor, who blossomed as a result of the old Hollywood studio system, appeared in dozens of hit films and television shows including, Magnificent Obsession (1954), I Love Lucy (1955), Giant (1956), Pillow Talk (1959), and Dynasty (1984-1985). In February of 1960, at the height of his movie stardom, Hudson cemented his status as a Hollywood legend when the Academy Award-nominated actor was honored with a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But what's the story behind the star? Let's take a peek behind the camera to explore the life of one of the silver screen's most legendary players.
TV ShowsPopculture

Joanne Linville, 'Star Trek' and 'A Star Is Born' Actress, Dead at 93

Joanne Linville, a beloved actress who appeared in Star Trek and A Star Is Born (1976), has died at the age of 93. According to The Wrap, Linville's representatives at CAA confirmed the news of her death, sharing that the long-time character actress passed away on Monday. In addition to starring in an episode of the original Star Trek series, and working with Barbara Streisand in A Star is Born, Linville also appeared in TV shows such as Columbo, The Twilight Zone, and L.A. Law.
TV ShowsPosted by
Variety

Joanne Linville, Who Played a Romulan Commander in ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 93

Joanne Linville, who was best known for playing a Romulan commander in “Star Trek,” died Sunday in Los Angeles, her agent confirmed to Variety. She was 93. Born in Bakersfield, Calif. as Beverly Joanne Linville, she was the first female actor to play a Romulan in the “Star Trek” franchise. Linville was a fixture on television from the 1950s to the ’80s, appearing in over 100 film and TV shows, including anthology series such as “Studio One,” “Kraft Theatre” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents.”
Moviesfilm-book.com

L’UOMO CHE DISEGNO DIO: Faye Dunaway Joins Cast of New Kevin Spacey Film

Oscar-Winning Actress Faye Dunaway Cast in New Kevin Spacey Film. Faye Dunaway has joined the cast of the upcoming independent Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio. Legendary actress Faye Dunaway has taken over a role originally intended for Vanessa Redgrave in director Franco Nero’s upcoming Italian movie titled L’uomo Che Disegno Dio which translates to The Man Who Drew God. Dunaway will be playing Tasha, a Braille teacher. Franco Nero stars in the film as a blind artist whose character was taught to read by Tasha. Also starring in the film, as previously reported, is another Oscar winner: Kevin Spacey. Although Spacey has had personal difficulties throughout recent years due to sexual assault allegations, this upcoming movie is greatly anticipated.
ComicsComicBook

Philece Sampler, Digimon and The Legend of Korra Star, Dies at 67

Philece Sampler, star on series such as Digimon Adventure and The Legend of Korra, has passed at the age of 67. Sampler was a notable actress in the world of animation, but before that she had a number of notable roles in the world of daytime television with stints on programs like Days of Our Lives, Rituals and Another World. As announced by her former Another World castmate Nelson Aspen on Instagram, Sampler has passed away from a heart attack just before she turned 68 years old. Many animation fans will also recognize her work.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Unrecognizable in Photos From Rare Public Sighting

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years on Wednesday. The Home Improvement actor was seen in Hollywood walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie. Thomas, 39, made the conscientious decision to step away from Hollywood after leaving Home Improvement in 1998 after an extremely successful career as a child actor. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy