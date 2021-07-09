Cancel
Chance the Rapper Drops New Trailer for Concert Film 'Magnificent Coloring World'

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChance the Rapper has released a new trailer for his upcoming concert film, Magnificent Coloring World. The film will premiere in Los Angeles on August 13th, with a New York premiere following on the 14th; Magnificent Coloring World will screen exclusively at AMC movie theaters. Magnificent Coloring World captures a...

