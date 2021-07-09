An entrancing listen to a jazz great, Alice Coltrane

The composer, pianist and conductor Nino Rota (1911-79) is best remembered for countless brilliant cinema scores, notably for The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, but also for classics by his fellow Italians, the directors Federico Fellini, Luchino Visconti and Franco Zeffirelli: La Strada, Amarcord, La Dolce Vita and Juliet of the Spirits among them. Throughout his life, and despite composing on average 10 film scores a year, Rota also wrote concert music and opera. Nino Rota’s Chamber Music (Alpha Classics), performed by star players of the Berlin Philharmonic and friends – including Emmanuel Pahud (flute), Daishin Kashimoto (violin) and Paul Meyer (clarinet) – showcases Rota’s distinctive creative voice, its variety, point and spirit.
