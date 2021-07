Before we chat, press play and get your first glimpse at Zach LaVine in his Team USA jersey. It’s a thing of beauty. • I need therapy for a plethora of reasons, but one is so I can learn how to cope with all of the frustrating Zach LaVine trade speculation. I know I should simply not engage … but I have problems, okay!? Look, as I’ve said numerous times before, I understand why people have their eye on the Bulls star. He is a player entering the final year of his contract who also earned his first All-Star nod at the prime age of 26-years-old. Not to mention, LaVine has never once sniffed the playoffs in his seven seasons of NBA play. To believe he is hungry for a more competitive environment is fair. What is not fair is having this conversation without context, which tends to happen far too often.