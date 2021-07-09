Rory McIlroy Stunned When a Drunk Fan Walks Past Security and Casually Steals a Golf Club From His Bag in Bizarre Moment at Scottish Open
It’s been delightful to finally see fans back in action after a full year of empty arenas and silent sporting events. There’s nothing quite like a full NBA Finals crowd erupting after a vicious dunk, a packed stadium going wild after a walk-off home run, or a throng of fans clapping and cheering after a golfer holes a long putt for birdie.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0