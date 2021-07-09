Wendy Williams Is Being Blasted Online After A Bizarre Segment About A Dead TikTok Star

The following article includes mentions of sexual abuse. Wendy Williams has never been shy about sharing her opinions on-camera, and sometimes her lack of filter can get her into trouble. The outspoken television personality has had a long career in Hollywood, but it wasn't until in 2008 that she got her own self-titled talk show (via IMDb). Williams does not have much of a filter on-air, and it's safe to say that her candid personality helps get the ratings. In fact, Williams has ticked off her fair share of stars, including Dionne Warwick. She accused the singer of having someone else run her Twitter account and Warwick wasn't happy about it. "There's an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar," Warwick wrote on Twitter. "Try it Wendy you might like it."