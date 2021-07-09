Wendy Williams Is Being Blasted Online After A Bizarre Segment About A Dead TikTok Star
Wendy Williams has come under fire once again following a segment on her talk show where she discussed the death of teenage TikTok star Matima Miller, better known as Swavy. The talk show host was branded “offensive” and “abhorrent” for her remarks during her "Hot Topics" segment, where she discussed Swavy’s large TikTok audience and then casually announced to her audience that he had been murdered.www.buzzfeednews.com
