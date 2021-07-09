Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action

When dreaming of escaping to a remote island, images of white sandy beaches and pockets of lush tropical plants often spring to mind yet that is not always the case for everyone; as Giacomo Rallo, founder of the famous Sicilian wine producer Donnafugata, dreamt of Pantelleria, the largest volcanic satellite island of Sicily - a desolate place where very few things could grow. In the late 1980s, the Rallo family, who owns Donnafugata, built a winery on this unique place that was covered with rugged rocks and crumbling ancient stone walls that only slightly impede the unrelenting fierce wind and hence it is an inhospitable place that makes anything outside of vines, that are grown low to the ground like tiny bushes, and the famous Pantelleria capers, that grow wild between the rocks, impossible to grow. In the wine world, the Donnafugata commitment, that has lasted over 20 years, to the Pantelleria extreme viticulture is well-known and from it they make an extraordinary sweet wine, Ben Ryé - from the Arabic word meaning the “Son of the Wind”. Ben Ryé is certainly not the wine that keeps their winery financially sustainable but it was an important dream of the patriarch of the family.