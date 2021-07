TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are hurt and part of Alexis Road is closed after a car crash Sunday afternoon. Westbound Alexis Road is closed at Hagman Road after a rollover crash that left at least two people hurt. According to TPD, one woman was extricated from a car and taken to a hospital by Life Squad. Another man was hurt and taken to a hospital by TFRD for his injuries. Police on the scene tell 13abc he was able to walk to the ambulance.