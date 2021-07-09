Sheriff: Clark Co. homeowner kills stranger who tried to enter front door, made threats

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in Clark County, after a man was shot and killed at a home in unincorporated Battle Ground Thursday night. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded a residence in the area of Northeast 176th Avenue and Northeast 202nd Street around 9:46 p.m. following a 911 call about a welfare check on an "unknown" and “unwanted” man at the front door. The caller said the man was emotionally distraught. The man was reported to have gotten past a locked driveway gate and was trespassing.