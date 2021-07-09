Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Redefine infrastructure for a resilient future

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIqBY_0asBvfk200
© Getty Images

In February of this year, Texans faced a triple threat. There was the ongoing pandemic, with its devastating toll on lives and jobs. Then came the winter storms that crippled the state’s poorly prepared electrical grid. When the grid went down, families across the state were left without water, food or heat.

We live in a time of cascading crises. Millions of American families lack the underlying physical and economic support systems that could help them contend with the economic, environmental, health and social strains presented by these increasingly common challenges. That is why we must invest in infrastructure to enhance our resilience to the threats of today, and the uncertainty of tomorrow.

President Biden 's approach to infrastructure investment reflects these new realities. About half of the administration’s initially proposed infrastructure investments were directed towards buttressing traditional infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water systems, shipping ports and power grids. Federal investments in these forms of traditional infrastructure have also been incorporated into the recently negotiated bipartisan infrastructure framework.

But stopping here would be shortsighted. We’ve all witnessed first-hand over the past year that the hazards, vulnerabilities and productivity requirements of this century are dramatically different from those of the decades — let alone centuries ­— before. Historically, infrastructure investments have addressed each era’s unique challenges, which can, broadly speaking, be broken down into two categories: protective and economic.

Early protective infrastructure such as levees and seawalls enabled the establishment of our coastal port cities, facilitating trade and undergirding our manufacturing economy. Each generation of protective infrastructure reflected the very different hazards of the time. Beginning in the late 19ththcentury we built sewer and wastewater treatment systems to eliminate the risk of a mass health crisis. Military infrastructure, such as the shoreline bunkers of World War II, provided defense from Nazi invasion. Economic infrastructure includes investments in road, rail and water networks that increase the efficiency of markets and drive the nation’s potential to support a high quality of life.

While these two kinds of infrastructure have continuously evolved to take on new forms, their functions have remained largely the same. The past year has demonstrated vividly the need for additional investments in both protective and economic infrastructure that addresses the unique conditions of our time.

For instance, the intersecting health impacts of the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis, coupled with increasingly severe and frequent climate events, clearly threaten the United States’ ability to maintain its historic economic productivity — while pushing the American dream further out of reach for millions. Addressing these challenges requires significant investment in modernizing the country’s electrical grid, expanding broadband networks, building our public health system, and mitigating crisis-level business and household economic losses in the face of catastrophic events.

The most catalytic investments in infrastructure accomplish both protective and economic goals simultaneously, and that approach is at the heart of the original Biden plan.

For instance, Biden’s proposed investment of $400 billion in-home care services for older and disabled Americans is the kind of forward-looking infrastructure designed for this increasingly complex era. With an aging population, more and more Americans will require these services, and families overwhelmingly prefer to care for their loved ones at home and in their communities, as opposed to in a long-term care facility. More and more families face an agonizing choice between expensive care services and leaving the workforce to care for a loved one.

Biden’s approach transforms this systemic challenge into an opportunity. The proposal would make home-based care more affordable for the growing number of Americans who will need these services, keeping them out of distant facilities and closer to their families. At the same time, it would lay the groundwork for economic growth, enabling more family members to stay in the workforce while also catalyzing the growth of an automation-resistant home health care sector of our economy.

The bipartisan infrastructure framework is encouraging after years of gridlock. But it is only a promising start: Additional investments beyond traditional infrastructure will be needed to grapple comprehensively with the unique physical, economic, technological and social challenges that we have been witnessing daily.

Much of the attention on the Biden plan has been on the climate crisis — and justifiably so. But the genius in this approach is the expanded viewpoint on how infrastructure investments can reach individual lives.

This is a hopeful moment for our country. With the end of the pandemic in sight, we are poised to enter a new era with new possibilities. However, we cannot forget about the underlying fragility that the intersecting crises of the past year exposed — the fragility not only of our roads and systems but of families pushed to the brink both economically and socially, after decades of underinvestment.

Now, more than ever is the time to redefine — and fortify — the critical systems we call “infrastructure.” By making smart investments in both protective and economic infrastructure designed for our current challenges, we will be better prepared to weather future crises — whatever they might be.

Anna Friedman is an associate director and Jeb Brugmann is a founding principal with Resilient Cities Catalyst, a nonprofit comprised of urban practitioners and resilience experts with deep experience working in cities and regions around the world.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

271K+
Followers
28K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economic Crisis#Water Systems#Texans#Nazi#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tech industry groups back bipartisan infrastructure plan

Tech industry groups on Friday urged lawmakers to support the infrastructure framework negotiated by President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators. Ten groups representing U.S. tech firms, including the Chamber of Progress and the Internet Association, sent a letter to members of Congress showing their support for the $1.2 trillion deal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Paying attention to critical infrastructure can combat sophisticated cyberattacks

Times used to be simpler. Before iPhones, Google or cloud computing, the most prevalent use of the internet 25 years ago was email. Modern cyberattacks quickly followed, as the General Accounting Office recorded 250,000 attempts to hack into computer files at the Department of Defense, which were successful about 65 percent of the time. Fast forward 25 years to the 4th Industrial Revolution: As our technology has exponentially evolved, so, too, have the attacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Bill to Strengthen Power Grids Included in Energy and Natural Resources Committee Infrastructure Package

The POWER On Act will help improve state and tribal energy grids to help prevent power shutoffs and utility-caused wildfires. “Our energy grid must be strengthened to keep the power on in communities impacted by extreme weather events and natural disasters. In California and across the country, climate change has made these events regular occurrences rather than once-in-a-generation disasters,” said Sen. Padilla. “That’s why I’m glad to see these necessary, smart investments included in this energy infrastructure package to strengthen our electric grid and reduce the need for public safety power shutoffs and prevent electric system failures due to extreme weather.”
PoliticsPLANetizen

Ideas for Urban Resilience

As cities emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, how can they become more resilient? In this article, Sterling Higa captures the insights of five experts:. Dr. Ashok Das, an expert in international development. The article discusses a range of ideas, including "slow cities," multimodal transportation, mixed-use development, walkable neighborhoods, and the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats reach deal on $3.5T price tag for infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Budget Committee Democrats, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), have reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion price tag for a Democratic-only infrastructure package. Schumer, emerging from an hours-long meeting with Budget Committee Democrats, said they had reached a deal on the budget...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

UK opens Future Farming Resilience Fund as part of agricultural transition

Now that the United Kingdom is outside of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, the Government has set out plans for a seven-year agricultural transition to the new system which will reward farmers for environmental improvements alongside food production on their land. The Future Farming Resilience Fund has been developed to...
PoliticsStamford Advocate

WANRack Helps Counties & Municipalities Navigate Funding Opportunities for Establishing Future-Proof Broadband Infrastructure

New White Paper Highlights Collaborative Approach to Enable Economies of Scale & Maximize Community Benefit. WANRack, a nationwide provider of fiber-optic Wide-Area Networks (WANs), is helping counties and municipalities across the country to leverage unprecedented federal funding for broadband infrastructure projects. A recently released white paper details the company’s experience in collaborating with city/county officials and other key stakeholders on these critical initiatives in order to maximize community benefit.
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: More Money Could Be Coming In

There have been multiple debates persisting in the US Congress regarding the stimulus check payment and how many dollars will be spent. According to reports from multiple news media, there is a huge question about who gets how much money. Quite a few congressmen have been pushing for multiple stimulus...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

US Defense Agency Testing Nanosatellites to Counter Enemy Missiles

On June 30th, VOX Space LLC, a subsidiary of Virgin Orbit, launched four tiny satellites for the Department of Defense. Two of these satellites are part of the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) CubeSat Networked Communications Experiment (CNCE) Block 1. The two CubeSats are on a 90-day mission to demonstrate networked communication between them while in orbit, according to a press release from the Department of Defense.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Factbox - Global climate schemes put a price on carbon emissions

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Commission announced plans on Wednesday for the world’s first carbon border tariff, which would impose emission costs on imports of goods including steel, cement, and aluminium. The border levy would be phased in from 2026, the Commission said. The measure is designed to protect European...
Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mining and metals companies accelerate focus on sustainability

Jul. 17—DUBAI — Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform combined with Aveva's digital transformation solutions proven to drive industrial sustainability initiatives. Digital integrated operations can address key areas of the industry wide sustainability agenda by combining power and process intelligence and controls. Mining, minerals, and metals companies are on the road to delivering impactful outcomes outside traditional power purchase agreements (PPAs) — but have a long way to go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy