Ahoy Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst there was half of DC Comics. Then there was all of DC Comics. Then there was Scout Comics. And now there is Ahoy Comics, joining the Lunar Distribution family. Lunar told comic book retailers today "We would like to welcome Ahoy Comics to Lunar Distribution. We will have their full line of periodical titles starting with October releases. Until then, we have Snelson #1 on FOC this weekend and Snelson #2 was added to July's initial order offerings." And Ahoy Comcis stated "Ahoy Comics is adding Lunar as a direct market distributor for its single-issue comics. (Please note that Lunar is not distributing AHOY trade paperbacks)." And here's the proof if proof were needed.

