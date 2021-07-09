Ahoy Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution

DC Comics' Free Comic Book Day titles are not being distributed by FCBD's owner Diamond Comic Distributors in 2021 for the first time, after Diamond quit DC Comics and went exclusive with their largest customer DCBS's Lunar for the distribution of comic books to comic stores in the direct market. It was quite a thing. But, for every distributor, there are changes. So while through Diamond Comic Distrubutors, retailers order Gold Free Comic Book Day titles with a minimum of 25 copies. with Lunar, retailers have to order copies in bundles of 25. But it appears that some retailers might not have realised the change. Lunar sent out the following missive that may suggest they realised that some retailers were ordering, not a hundred copies say, but 2,500, because they hadn't clocked the switch. Lunar writes;