Summer is heating up with new flame-filled tournament 'Chopped: Playing with Fire'

wnypapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article√ Catch-up on prior seasons of ‘Chopped’ in its new streaming home on discovery+. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the “Chopped” kitchen. Ted Allen hosts the new five-part tournament “Chopped: Playing with Fire,” premiering Tuesday, Aug. 10 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Food Network. Set at the new tournament kitchen, each episode features four talented chefs showcasing their live-fire techniques and skills over three rounds – appetizer, entrée and dessert – while using the mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to create delicious meals corresponding with the episodic-themed challenges of wild game, steak, surf and turf, and pork.

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffani Faison
Person
Chris Santos
Person
Ted Allen
Person
Alex Guarnaschelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Flame#Surf And Turf#Playing With Fire#Cooking
