Summer is heating up with new flame-filled tournament 'Chopped: Playing with Fire'
Ted Allen hosts the new five-part tournament "Chopped: Playing with Fire," premiering Tuesday, Aug. 10 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Food Network. Set at the new tournament kitchen, each episode features four talented chefs showcasing their live-fire techniques and skills over three rounds – appetizer, entrée and dessert – while using the mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to create delicious meals corresponding with the episodic-themed challenges of wild game, steak, surf and turf, and pork.
