Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website For Late AC/DC Legend

antiMUSIC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn official website for late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott has been launched by his family to celebrate what would have been his 75th birthday today (July 9th). We were sent the following details: Bon's family is launching the first ever official Bon Scott website which will serve as a destination for fans keen to discover more about the legendary singer, including tributes from renowned rockers. They will also be able to leave testimonials about seeing or meeting Bon and purchase newly-available official merchandise.

www.antimusic.com

