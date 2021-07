BRISTOL, Va. — Work is on pace for a new Texas Roadhouse to open this October at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia. The Louisville, Kentucky-based chain announced last year it planned to open a third Tri-Cities location at The Falls once the COVID-19 public health pandemic eased. Earlier this spring, Interstate Development Partners confirmed the store will locate on “lot 12,” a highly visible site overlooking the commercial center’s main entrance off Lee Highway, a short distance from Interstate 81’s Exit 5.