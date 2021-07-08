Evansville PD Seek Help to Locate Teen Last Seen on Division Street

Lexy Ijames, of Owensboro, was last seen on Sunday, June 6. Her family desperately wants to bring her home and they are asking the community to help. Angel here and I had the opportunity to talk with Lexy's mother Beth Loma this week ask her about her daughter, Lexy. Just as any mother does she told me about the things she talked about her love for her daughter and told me this: she has the biggest heart of anyone I know. Would literally give the shirt off her back to help someone. She’s caring, helpful, a hard worker, smart, and loves her sisters. She loves dogs, in fact, Lexy is obsessed with dogs and she loves riding horses. She could listen to music all day and isn't a big fan of school LOL. Sounds like your typical teenager right?! Unfortunately, Lexy is not your typical teen. She has some medical issues that require medicine. Her mother loves her very much and wants to see her return safely to her family.