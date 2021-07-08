Evansville PD Seek Help to Locate Teen Last Seen on Division Street
The Evansville Police Department is asking for the help of the public to locate a missing Evansville teen. The young woman has been missing since July 2, 2021. According to a social media post made by the Evansville Police Department on the afternoon of July 4th, seventeen-year-old Hope Hayley Patrice House-Dispenza was last seen on July 2nd after leaving the Turnoni's location on Weinbach Avenue just north of the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville, Indiana at approximately 4 pm that afternoon. At that time she was seen walking down Division Street. It is unknown where she may have been going after leaving the pizzeria.1061evansville.com
