SDGA Match Play Championship underway in Pierre
The South Dakota Golfers Association Match Play Championship got underway at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre with the qualifying round taking place on Thursday. The SDGA Women’s Match Play Championship has 13 competitors. Pierre’s Hallie Getz placed first in the qualifying round after getting a score of 72. Sioux Falls’ Lauren Tims placed second with a score of 74. Getz is the lone Pierre representative in the women’s division.www.capjournal.com
