TV Series

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Preview: Codys Get the Drop on the Competition

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only a little more than two days to go until Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) come storming back to TNT for the fifth season of Animal Kingdom (unless you caught the sneak preview this past Saturday night), viewers are being offered a preview of just how "new" the new world order is going to be for the Cody boys now that Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) no longer a factor (at least alive, that is). But looking to reaffirm the family's seat at the head of the crime world is going to mean facing off with those looking for answers about Smurf's demise and others looking to challenge the Codys' power. But the Codys have a particular set of skills of their own- as you're about to see.

