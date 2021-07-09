On Cape Cod, Heatmaps Could Help Swimmers and Great White Sharks Coexist

Now that most COVID restrictions have been lifted in the U.S. and temperatures are rising to, in some cases, record-breaking heights, more and more people are looking to enjoy some time at the beach. But even if you're no longer concerned about the coronavirus the next time you head to the beach, that doesn't mean you should throw all caution to the wind. The ocean can still pose some seasonal risks, and experts warn that seeing a few subtle red flags in particular in the water means you should not go in at all, because sharks could be nearby. Read on to find out what to keep your eye out for during your next beach trip.