On Cape Cod, Heatmaps Could Help Swimmers and Great White Sharks Coexist
Tourists aren't the only group descending upon Cape Cod each summer. When the waters off the Massachusetts coast start to warm up, great white sharks appear, and their numbers have become greater in recent years. Though the vast majority of great whites don't bother humans, more sharks mean more chances for potentially tragic encounters. In 2018, Cape Cod recorded its first fatal shark attack in 82 years. Now, scientists are planning to balance shark conservation with swimmer safety by treating shark activity like the weather.www.mentalfloss.com
