Pokémon GO Fest Wind Hour: Regigigas Raid Guide Mini

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to GO Fest 2021 has begun. On Sunday, July 18th, 2021, the second day of GO Fest in Pokémon GO, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been in raids will return for a block of battles during the day. As we count down the days until the event launches, Bleeding Cool will host a series of mini raid guides that offers the top 10 overall counters and then the top 10 non-Shadow and non-Mega counters. In addition to this, these guides will point out species with shared weaknesses so that you can create raid squads with multiple uses. Finally, each guide ends with a breakdown of the raid schedule for GO Fest 2021: Day Two. This guide will focus on Wind Hour: Regigigas.

Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – Charmander Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Charmander be Shiny

The month of Gen 1 starters (for the most part) continues in Pokémon GO with Charmander Spotlight Hour. These weekly events focus on one particular Pokémon and offer an extra bonus to enjoy. The Fire type starter will be spawning everywhere once things kick off, offering a great chance to catch Shiny Charmander. But to get one and enjoy everything about the event you need to know how to prepare and what to do. Here’s our Charmander Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO in July 2021.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Countdown: 3 Days Until GO Fest 2021

The countdown to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO has begun! This is the second year in a row that Niantic is hosting GO Fest as a remote event, allowing players to participate in the festivities from home for a fraction of last year's price. GO Fest 2021 will run on Saturday, July 17th from 10 AM through 6 PM and Sunday, July 18th from 10 AM – 6 PM. Day One will focus mostly on Pokémon in the wild, with habitat-themed hours and a boosted Shiny rate. Day Two will focus on raids, with every Legendary Pokémon featured in the history of the game (at least one Forme of each) coming back to Tier Fives. As we get closer and closer to the launch of GO Fest 2021, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage of the event as well as helpful preparation guides.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to transfer to Pokémon Home

Pokémon Go now lets you transfer Pokémon from the game to the Pokémon Home app. In this Pokémon Go guide, we will explain how to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Home, how much it costs to transfer Legendary Pokémon, and how to transfer Pokémon to Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go guide: Mega Evolution

Pokémon Go now has Mega Evolution, allowing you to make strong Pokémon and make them even stronger. In this Pokémon Go guide, we’ll show you how to get Mega Energy and use it to power up your Pokémon with Mega Evolution, explaining candy, candy bonus, raids and more along the way.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to get Shiny Pokémon

Shiny Pokémon are rare variants with different color palettes in Pokémon Go. For example, Mewtwo, who is normally various shades of purple, is green when he’s Shiny. Lugia, instead of being hues of blue, changes to different tones of red. Not all Shiny forms are so easy to differentiate. For...
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to evolve Nosepass

In Pokémon Go, you’ll need to do something special to evolve Nosepass into Probopass. To evolve Nosepass into Probopass, you’ll need to be around a Magnetic Lure Module placed on a PokéStop. Once you’re in its range, you can evolve it using 50 Nosepass Candy. The prompt to evolve your Nosepass will turn green from red once you can evolve it.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Reveals More Details

On July 17 and 18, trainers can take part in this year’s Pokémon GO Fest. It’s an annual event with new Pokémon to capture and rewards to earn. Since we are just days away, here is a reveal of the latest details players will get to check out. Everyone will...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

These Mega Raids Will Be Available In July 2021 In Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced the Pokémon that will be featured in July 2021's Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. This is the first month in some time that a new Mega Evolution will not be introduced, but there is a pattern in the Legendary Raids and Tier Five raids that has some trainers theorizing about a release to come. Let's take a look.
Businessbleedingcool.com

Verizon Pairs With Pokémon GO For 5th Anniversary Raids

Verizon has entered into another partnership with Pokémon GO. This time around, trainers are being encouraged to visit Verizon locations where they will be able to claim an exclusive in-game bundle and join Legendary Raids in Pokémon GO. Verizon announced the details for this new Pokémon GO collaboration on their...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tonight Is Defense Deoxys Raid Hour #1 Pokémon GO: July 2021

You may need to rally the troops for this one, because this is one tanky Pokémon. Deoxys features in Pokémon GO's weekly Raid Hour tonight in its Defense Forme which, as the name suggest, features bulked-up defense stats that will make it quite the toughie to take down in raids. During Raid Hour, most of the gyms in Pokémon GO will feature Defense Forme Deoxys raids that will run for the length of the hour. Here, you can read my weekly Raid Hour tips to help you take advantage of this Defense Forme Deoxys feature.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

All Global Challenges in Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is going to feature a lot of content returning from previous years, mixed in with all of the new bonuses and encounters, like Meloetta and other Pokémon making their debut in the game. Among the returning features are global challenges that will unlock additional bonus events...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Go Fest 2021: Pokémon Go is celebrating its fifth year

Pokémon Go was released five years ago and everyone wanted to play. A Google April Fool’s joke had become a real mobile game with a great basic idea: The monster hunt known from classic Pokémon games was moved outside. The “Go” in the name was an invitation: go out and play!
Dallas, TXbleedingcool.com

Pokémon Yellow Version (Wata-8.5 A+ Graded) At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a rare, Wata-8.5 A+ graded copy of Pokémon Yellow Version upon the auction block! If you've never experienced this classic game for the Nintendo Game Boy and Game Boy Color handheld systems, this would be your chance. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, July 13th at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place their bids on this remarkable copy of a wonderful retro video game.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Ultimate Chicken Horse To Release "A-Neigh-Versary" Edition

Merge Games and Clever Endeavour Games have revealed that Ultimate Chicken Horse will be getting a special edition. Set to arrive in October, the Ultimate Chicken Horse "A-Neigh-Versary" Edition will have five years of content rolled into a single game, along with a bunch of physical bonuses added to the package. These include a Chicken keyring, a digital soundtrack code, and a Compendium booklet for the game which will help players keep track of all their unlocked characters, outfits, and levels. As you might have guessed, the main body of the game will have everything released up uintil now including Elephantastic, Chimply Amazing, Transformidable, and the A-cobra-tic updates. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for a specific release date.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Desert Mountain times and all Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go – Wild and incense boosted

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a celebration event in Pokémon Go that occurs once a year. It’s the perfect opportunity to capture various rare and legendary Pokémon during the two-day event, from July 17 to 18. On the first day, July 17, it’s all about Pokémon spawns, featured in four habitats that will be rotating each hour. During the second hour is the Desert Mountain habitat. These are all Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Desert Mountain Pokémon spawns, both wild and incense boosted. You will need to purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket to participate in these spawns and attempt to capture them in your local area.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mewtwo Returns To Raids In Pokémon GO Ahead Of GO Fest 2021

This weekend is going to be very exciting for most Pokémon GO players… and maybe a bit overwhelming for some. Don't worry, though. Bleeding Cool is here to keep you up to date on what's going on in this game, even when it seems that… well, everything is. This weekend is GO Fest 2021 which will, on Sunday's raid-focused second day, feature every Legendary Pokémon (at least on one of their Formes) in raids. Before that happens, though, the main Tier Five feature is switching. Mewtwo replaces Deoxys in raids starting today. Let's get into the details.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Survivalists' Expeditions Update Launches On Consoles Today

Team17 has launched a brand new upgrade into The Survivalists on consoles today as players will get the Expeditions Update. For those of you wondering, this particular update introduces a host of new content to the procedurally generated islands. Now there's much more to do and find as you try to live out your time on the island with your monkey helper. This includes getting new trinkets, quests, pets, and Taskmasters, all of which are available right now when you update the game. You can read more about it here and check out a trailer showing off all the new content.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Hoopa Be Catchable At Pokémon GO Fest 2021?

A new datamine into the code of a recent Pokémon GO update has set the community ablaze with speculation. The PokeMiners have discovered references to the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa in a Special Research meant to be introduced at Pokémon GO Fest 2021. This research, titled Strange Rings, deals with the influx of Legendary Pokémon in raids with the situation seemingly blamed on the unreleased Pokémon Hoopa. However, there seems to be a catch to this new discovery… or, rather, a lack thereof. Let's take a look at the details.

Comments / 0

