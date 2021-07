The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 could be 6.1% thanks to inflation, according to a new estimate. That would be the biggest increase since 1983, according to non-partisan advocacy group The Senior Citizens League, which calculated the increase. The new estimate comes as the Consumer Price Index in June increased 5.5% from a year earlier, the largest gain since August 2008. Higher food and energy prices were among the culprits that helped push the inflation measure higher.