Here's everything you'll need to build the perfect money-making lemonade stand. We couldn't believe that in 36 states across the U.S. it's illegal for kids to put up a lemonade stand without a permit to do so. Thankfully, New York and Connecticut aren't two of the states that have a ridiculous rule like this, so if you have kids who are thinking about having them set up a lemonade stand outside at some point this summer, we have all the ingredients that we equal big sales.