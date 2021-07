By Anuj MishraNew Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): With seven days to go for the Tokyo Olympics to get underway, athletes across the globe are looking to give finishing touch to their preparations and head for the showpiece event. The Indian contingent is no different as 126 athletes will look to give it their all and bring glory to the country. And one of the leading contenders for a medal at the Games is the men's and women's hockey teams.