Hellcop was a four-issue limited series published by Image Comics in the nineties and is everything you might expect a comic called Hellcop published in the 90s by Image to be. The original series was written by Joe Casey, drawn by Geirrod Van Dyke, coloured by Brian Haberlin and edited by Brian Holguin, with the character created by the two Brians. Now it's back for October, a new series of Hellcop by Brian Haberlin and Geirrod Van Dyke, alongside a 3D special edition with 3D glasses. Oh and Spawn on at least a couple of covers, no idea if he pops up in the story or not. Brian Holguin used to write Spawn: Godslayer for Todd and Brian Haberlin was Todd's EIC and pencilled Spawn for some time.