Y: The Last Man Footage Included in FX Networks Trailer
If there's one thing FX Networks knows how to do, it's pack a lot into a small amount of time- with this week being a perfect example. In their "Who We Are" trailer, viewers got their first looks at a number of new and returning series- including American Horror Story: Double Feature and the third season of What We Do in the Shadows. But it didn't end there, as you're about to see because we also have some fresh visuals for executive producer & showrunner Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom, The Killing) and FX on Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man ahead of its September 13th premiere. Here are some screencaps from the trailer, followed by a chance to check out the clip in action.bleedingcool.com
