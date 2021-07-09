Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Jett: The Far Shore is an immersive sim about scouting an alien world

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJett: The Far Shore is a game about making sense of the unfamiliar. It's the second game from Sword & Sworcery EP devs, Superbrothers, and your character, Mei, is part of a team of explorers looking for a planet to inhabit. The world you're on has its own interconnected ecosystem, one that you need to examine and exploit while trying to discover the source of a mysterious signal. Jett wants you to work out how to be part of the world without destabilising it. Your little team aren’t there to gather resources to make your journey easier. You’re there to learn.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immersive Sim#The Far Shore#Sword Sworcery Ep#Oxenfree#Scntfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Music
Related
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

JETT: The Far Shore Reveals Gameplay of Upcoming PS4, PS5, and PC Release

Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software released new gameplay for JETT: The Far Shore in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via the Epic Games Store. “We aspired to create a videogame to express our own feelings of awe when we look up at the starry sky.” says Craig D. Adams, Creative Director at Superbrothers in this new in-depth trailer. “JETT’s premise involves exploration and discovery, however our design doesn’t rely on combat or resource extraction, and the characters go to some lengths to tread lightly, giving indigenous wildlife a wide berth, striving to adapt and avoid conflict.”
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

JETT: The Far Shore Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer

JETT: The Far Shore was one of the first notable new titles revealed last year as part of the PS5’s initial game reveals, but after that, things seem to have dried up a bit for Superbrothers A/V and Pine Scented Software’s interstellar open-world adventure. Up until now, though, when JETT re-emerged as part of the latest State of Play presentation. And it did so with its first full-on gameplay trailer, where Superborthers A/V Creative Director Craig D. Adams shows off a bit of what we can expect, hoping to “express our own feelings of awe when looking up at the starry sky.”
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jett: The Far Shore invites us to visit an unknown planet in his trailer for PS4 and PS5

It’s been just a year since Jett: The Far Shore was unveiled at the PlayStation 5 reveal event, a perfect time to re-see the game in all its glory. During the State of Play of the last July 9, the development team has shown a new three-minute trailer, which you can see below these lines. This independent title takes the player to explore a strange planet from their spaceship.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Jett: The Far Shore is the Star Trek game I want

When I think about Star Trek, I think about the Prime Directive. I don’t think about the way the show deals with it, necessarily. But I try to consider what it would be like to be an explorer trying to catalogue the universe without interfering with it. And that’s exactly what Jett: The Far Shore is seemingly about — at least according to its latest trailer, which debuted in today’s PlayStation State of Play event.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Moss: Book II, Jett: The Far Shore, Arcadegeddon & More Showcased During July’s State Of Play

Earlier this week, PlayStation announced that the next State of Play would be coming later this week. This one would be focused on indies, updates from third parties, and a lengthy gameplay segment from Deathloop. It was not going to be focused on what’s next for PlayStation Studios or the next generation of PlayStation VR which was announced earlier this year. Instead, we got some new game announcements as well as updates to games that will be coming later in the year and beyond.
Video GamesGamespot

JETT : The Far Shore - Gameplay Trailer | PS5, PS4

Superbrothers A/V Creative Director Craig D. Adams takes your through this first look at JETT : The Far Shore gameplay. The cinematic narrative adventure game JETT : The Far Shore will be released later this year on PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

It looks like Relic are counting down to a new Company of Heroes game

Relic’s resilient RTS series Company of Heroes looks like it’s getting a new game, or at the very least a new expansion. The developer’s Twitch channel has kicked off a 24-hour countdown, showing off a map centered on Italy, with a large slice of North Africa and Albania on either side. Overnight it has slowly zoomed in on Italy. We’re probably a few hours away from Company of Heroes 3, set in Italy.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends latest event adds a hot new Arenas map

While Apex Legends' excellent train and ye olde Kings Canyon map have gone away now, Respawn have added a spicy new map to the battle royale's Arenas mode in their place. Last night, the Thrillseekers event kicked off introducing Overflow, a purpose-built Arenas map set in what appears to be the lava-filled zones of World's Edge. I reckon it's the best map they've added yet for the 3v3 mode, and just in time for ranked Arenas to drop next season too.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Watch the RPS Indies Uncovered stream at PAX and EGX Rezzed to discover your next favourite indie game

While we're a little bit closer to meeting up at the Tobacco Docks for some Zoom-less chats and interactive funtimes, we're not quite there yet. So, in lieu of in-person video games events, the lovely folks at EGX Rezzed (and our American cousins that are keeping all PAX-related things ticking over) are running two online events that kick off this weekend - and we'll be taking part with our returning Indies Uncovered stream.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

I could replay Forza Horizon 4's intro forever

My car game kick has evolved. After all that time spent watching hands play rally games beautifully, I decided it was time to place my own hands on the wheel and tentatively feather the clutch. To ease myself into the driver's seat, I opted for Forza Horizon 4, seeing as it's focused more on fun than the minutiae of tyre pressure.
Video GamesIGN

Train Sim World 2 - Cane Creek: Thompson - Potash Launch Trailer

The Cane Creek: Thompson - Potash Route DLC, including the AC4400CW and SD40-2 locomotives, is available now for Train Sim World 2 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Journey through the American West's awe-inspiring, rugged, and remote desert scenery while tackling heavy tonnage and daunting grades with the Union Pacific Cane Creek Subdivision route in Train Sim World 2.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Minecraft’s mega performance mod now supports shaders

In the past year, I’ve been in a battle between Minecraft’s performance and acceptable aesthetics. Ultimately, I came down on the side of performance. I installed a series of mods based around the Fabric API. They boosted my frame rate to the moon while retaining the game’s visual charm, but I couldn’t add any of Minecraft's best shaders to it. Shaders run on the Forge API, and require Optifine, which isn’t nearly as performance enhancing as the Sodium mod running on Fabric. It chafed.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Company Of Heroes 3 is real and coming to PC in 2022

It's been eight years since Company Of Heroes 2 came out, and now finally we have some news about Company Of Heroes 3. The third addition to the WW2-based RTS series is headed to PC next year, and will come the series' biggest campaign yet, as well as a new and improved tactical experience for long-time fans. You can read Nate's hands on preview impressions of Company Of Heroes 3 if you want meaty gameplay details, but we also had a chance to chat with some of the developers at Relic about bringing the old series back to life - and they told us that they want to keep players entertained with a new, non-linear approach.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Interview: Train Sim World 2: Cane Creek devs explain how a realistic sim world is built

Dovetail Games’ Train Sim World 2 is one of the latest entries in the long-running subgenre of train simulators. As such, the developers take a lot of pride in offering a defining level of realism in terms of both mechanics, features, and graphical capabilities. In fact, a lot of these features are attributed to the capabilities of Unreal Engine. Just recently, we got the chance to conduct an interview with some of the devs behind the upcoming Cane Creek expansion for Train Sim World 2 — a route based in a rugged part of Utah, US. This provided the chance for the experts to explain some of what goes into the production of such an elaborate project with the intent to recreate a real-life location in “game” form.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Battlefield 2042 devs are surprised you loved the penguins so much

Blink and you'll miss them, but at around the 1:46 mark in the Battlefield 2042 Breakaway reveal trailer you can spot a waddle of penguins hanging out while futuristic tanks blast past them. There are two things you can learn here: 1) someone at Dice animated some bird pals specifically to put into the game, and 2) a group of penguins is named a "waddle". Naturally, the internet fell for these flightless friends, and now Dice have released a blog post chatting to the developer who decided to put them in.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

World War 3 reemerges from the trenches with a development update

After pulling its early access version from sale in August 2020 to refocus on development, World War 3 has reemerged with an update on what its tactical shooting looks like. Developers The Farm 51 have released a new trailer going over a good chunk of changes they've been making based on feedback from the folks still playing, including map reworks, a vaulting system, kill cams, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy