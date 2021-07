The members of BLACKPINK reflect on their lives on the stage in the official trailer of their upcoming movie, which was released on Wednesday (July 14). Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are celebrating five years of being together on Aug. 8 and teased that they plan on commemorating the occasion with a special '4+1' project. The "5th Anniversary [4+1] The Movie Main Trailer" showcases the foursome looking up at videos from day one, before the trailer launches into archival footage of the girls' rehearsals and performances from their 2021 livestream concert The Show and 2018 In Your Area World Tour illuminated by their signature pink lights.