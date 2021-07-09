New Podcast Investigates if Man Convicted of Killing His Family Is Actually Innocent

Early on a June morning in 2007, a family of five from Oswego, Illinois, had piled into their red Ford Expedition for a surprise trip to a water park three hours away. They never made it. A motorist found the father, Chris Vaughn, limping and disoriented, along the highway a short while later with gunshot wounds to his wrist and leg. His wife, Kimberly Vaughn, and their three children had been shot dead in the SUV, parked a little ways away. The murder weapon lay at Kimberly’s feet.