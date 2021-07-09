Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXIV

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Posted by 
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsP0e_0asBtffc00

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

  • Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Green Bay Packers ever again?
  • Who is winning the public relations battle between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers?
  • What is the difference between how Brett Favre’s career ended in Green Bay and where Aaron Rodgers is right now?
  • Is Aaron Rodgers a drama king?
  • Could Aaron Rodgers do what Joe Montana did when he left the San Francisco 49ers for the Kansas City Chiefs?
  • Could Aaron Rodgers do what Tom Brady did when he left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
  • Could Aaron Rodgers do what Brett Favre did after the Green Bay Packers with the Minnesota Vikings?
  • Is it time for guys to do what Bill Belichick says, “Do your job?”
  • Is it time for Odell Beckham Jr., to catch the football and stay healthy for the Cleveland Browns?
  • Have Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders become the premier destination for road teams in the NFL?

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
95
Followers
377
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Raider Nation#The Green Bay Packers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Minnesota Vikings#The Cleveland Browns#Allegiant Stadium#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raiders Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Trade For QBs Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson? Theismann's Take

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are two of the best QBs of their respective generations, with something else in common: Disgruntlement with their present situations. Rodgers, 37, wants out of Green Bay and has not reported to camp. Watson, 25, has stated since the hiring of the new front office that he would not return to the Houston Texans despite signing a $156 million extension in September of last season.
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Playing for Packers in 2021

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision on what he's going to do this season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter Thursday and said there's a "slightly growing sense" among some with the league that Rodgers will be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season (per Bleacher Report). Fowler stated that he talked to as many as 12 people involved with different teams, and more than half of them feel that Rodgers will be back with the Packers because he wants to compete and his options are limited when it comes to playing for another NFL team.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com writes that while QB Jared Goff has a chip on his shoulder after being sent over from the Los Angeles Rams, the true battle in training camp will be between QB Tim Boyle and QB David Blough for the backup job. Packers. Packers’ president Mark Murphy...
NFLchatsports.com

Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1086 - Packers This or That

Jacob and Maggie are back this week playing a game of this or that. What are some scenarios that play out to best suit the Packers? Who gets more snaps at some key positions? What are some trends that could emerge through the season. Find out today on an all-new Pack-A-Day Podcast!
NFLBoston Globe

The inside scoop on the NFL’s quarterback competitions

Quarterback is the most important position in football and arguably all of sports, and a majority of NFL teams have their unquestioned starter for the 2021 season. Josh Allen is the man in Buffalo. Kyler Murray is the leader in Arizona. Even rookies Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will be given a starting job without much competition.
NFLptonline.net

Jeff's Sports Corner: Rogers-Packers beef and NFC drafts

Some say that social media is a way for a person to reveal the way they really are. I don’t necessarily agree with that because I think it’s just another way for people to evade revealing their true selves. Another way to look at social media is that it’s a...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Aaron Rodgers Will Be Traded at This Year's NFL Trade Deadline

Colin Cowherd: “Aaron Rodgers is moody when he’s HAPPY, he’s aloof when he’s HAPPY, what’s this year going to be like?? This was never an ideal fit, Aaron and Green Bay. Even in the good times it wasn’t ideal. He’s very much a contrarian thinker, he’s very much an independent thinker, he’s ‘California Cool’, and they wear cheese hats in their 50’s. It wasn’t ideal and what’s it going to be like now?? I’ll be on an island but I do believe that he lost a little bit of trust with his coach, Matt LaFleur, although he would never say it publicly. In the last play he had in Green Bay the coach took him off the field to kick a field goal against Tom Brady. ‘Trust’ is hard to repair. I think often times he prioritizes staying healthy. He’s not happy, wouldn’t you prioritize throwing the ball away, taking a knee, and sliding early? The last thing you want to do is get hurt in Green Bay. I wouldn’t blame him, I’ve been there with jobs; you start prioritizing the NEXT place. That doesn’t mean you’re not very committed to your craft, it’s just human to do that. I’m on an island but I’ll say this: nobody believes the trade will happen during the season but it’s very unique. What if Jordan Love is pretty darn good in the preseason? He should be, this is a good o-line, a solid head coach, star receivers, and star back. What if Drew Lock struggles in the AFC West? Yeah, that’s GOING to happen. What if Aaron is a little condescending, not ‘all in’, and the temperature in the room is a little cool and not warm? Look at the schedule on this; if you look at Green Bay’s schedule it tells me it’s very possible that Green Bay is a 6-1 start around the trade deadline. Then you look at Denver’s schedule with Drew Lock. You open up at the Giants, good luck. You’ll beat Jacksonville and the Jets, but then it’s Baltimore, at Pittsburgh, at Cleveland, Washington, at Dallas. Those are losses. The trade deadline is Week 8, keep your eye on Jordan Love looking solid in preseason. Aaron is the kind of guy that could go into a locker room in Denver immediately. Remember, Vic Fangio is GONE if he’s under .500 so there’s some urgency in Denver. Aaron can be a little difficult in the ‘good’ times so what is this going to be like? I do believe that around the trade deadline there will be discussions to move Aaron to the AFC. Denver will be fairly desperate. Many are predicting the Chargers are a Super Bowl team and we know Kansas City is better. You got a young GM in Denver, an old coach, and a quarterback no one truly believes in, so keep your eyes on this stuff. I will say I think Aaron Rodgers getting moved at the trade deadline is a viable move.” (Full Video Above)
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: David DeCastro, Nick Foles as Cowboys? Zack Martin's rank? Herschel runs again?

The big guys up front lead the pack in this edition of News and Notes. Many are wondering if the six-time Pro Bowler recently released by Pittsburgh is worth a look in Dallas. This comes just as the Cowboys’ own perennial Pro Bowl guard is revealed to be in rarefied air among NFL players. And the need for depth along the O-line is leading one Cowboys scribe to scour other team’s rosters for trade targets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy