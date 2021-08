One of the Olympians on Team USA who is emerging as a star of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is swimmer Caeleb Dressel. The swimmer has already won two gold medals (as of the early afternoon hours ET time on Thursday, July 29). So far, he helped lead the American 4×100 relay team to victory. He also won the 100-meter freestyle and set an Olympic record doing so. More medals could be on the way for him during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.