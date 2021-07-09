Border Patrol Agents Take to the Skies to Stop the Illegal Alien Invasion
On Tuesday, a Laredo Air Branch C-206 aircrew conducted aerial surveillance of a residence suspected of harboring illegal aliens in South Texas. The crew monitored and conveyed movements of suspect vehicles and residences to law enforcement partners on the ground. Ground authorities entered the residence and apprehended 33 illegals at the stash house. Laredo Air Branch crews have seen a marked increase in illegal alien apprehensions since the beginning of fiscal year 2021.sanangelolive.com
