HOLOW coordinates house and future-pop’s collision on ‘Comet’
Paris-hailing HOLOW has his finger planted firmly on the pulse of house and future-pop’s crossover, otherwise known to streamers as “Comet.” An analog synth-cued cut with buoyancy and a topline that draws parallels to Ariana Grande’s pipes in more than just a few moments, “Comet” is a candidate for stuck in your head status that epitomizes easy listening as it further carves HOLOW’s niche in the modern music context.dancingastronaut.com
Comments / 0