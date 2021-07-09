Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

HOLOW coordinates house and future-pop’s collision on ‘Comet’

By Rachel Narozniak
dancingastronaut.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis-hailing HOLOW has his finger planted firmly on the pulse of house and future-pop’s crossover, otherwise known to streamers as “Comet.” An analog synth-cued cut with buoyancy and a topline that draws parallels to Ariana Grande’s pipes in more than just a few moments, “Comet” is a candidate for stuck in your head status that epitomizes easy listening as it further carves HOLOW’s niche in the modern music context.

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet#Paris#Schema#Synth#House#Ultra Records Categories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicedm.com

HOLOW Unveils Mesmerizing Song "Comet" via Ultra Records

Budding electronic music artist HOLOW has returned, unveiling a mesmerizing tune called "Comet." "Comet" features a catchy house beat textured with warm, aching synths. The track combines soothing vocals with an electro-pop beat that captivates listeners early on, skillfully building to a phenomenal drop brimming with bubbly sound design. The...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Peggy Gou returns with summer-ready house jam ‘I Go’

House royalty Peggy Gou is building momentum with her latest summertime bop “I Go.” Released via her own Gudu Records, “I Go” carries Gou’s inimitable shimmering flair throughout the effervescent house offering. In short, it’s another DJ must-have that proves Gou is seemingly always at the top of her game. In a release, she shared the inspirations behind her latest single:
MusicDJBooth

10 New Songs Shaping Pop’s Future

Pop Future is a monthly column that highlights the best new pop songs from rising artists on Audiomack. Listen to and favorite the Pop Future playlist, which includes all of these selections and more. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Vella — “Pull the Trigger”. Seventeen-year-old Vella puts forth...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Matisse & Sadko, Alex Aris channel progressive house bliss on third collaboration, ‘Dawn’

Things that age better than Matisse & Sadko‘s brand progressive house are few and far between. The Russian brothers previously alluded to a release this summer that falls firmly in progressive territory, and they held true to their word on “Dawn.” For a second go-around this year alone, Matisse & Sadko have roped in none other than Alex Aris, following their STMPD RCRDS meetup, “Heal Me,” totaling their third collective outing dating back to “Mistaken.”
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: gardenstate, Bien align for ‘The Best Part’

In September of 2016, Bien, an indie, Nashville-hailing band with a penchant for “creating dreamy pop music,” put this proclivity on display with the issue of the saccharine single, “The Best Part.” Set the ticker forward five years, and the syrupy original can be found soliciting production assistance from gardenstate in a delicate, Anjunabeats-anchored amplification of the original.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Tycho teams with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard for new single ‘Only Love’

Tycho has released a new single with Death Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard, “Only Love.” Melding together Tycho’s production expertise and Gibbard’s signature vocals, the peaceful instrumentals carry forth a comforting tune that contrasts with Gibbard’s environmental message. Advocating to preserve the environment in order to save the planet, the lyrics, “only love will save this place,” float through the track. Tycho said of the collaboration in a press release,
Rock Musicdancingastronaut.com

Lucas & Steve return to the club with latest progressive gem, ‘Get Together’

Dutch standouts Lucas & Steve return with “Get Together,” breathing new life into the progressive house sounds of yesteryear with finely nuanced production and their masterful, uplifting melodies. Following their radio-ready spin on Blackstreet’s 1996 smash “No Diggity,” Lucas & Steve return to the club for their newest release, trading...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: k?d shares new HARD Summer mixtape ahead of festival’s comeback run

With more than a decade under HARD Summer‘s belt, the distinguished dance and hip-hop event has proven to live up to its name, and then some. Every year prior to the festival, fans are bestowed with artist mixes that send listeners reeling and heads banging, and this year is no exception as dance music wonder k?d steps onto the proverbial podium.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: STAR SEED flash ‘Shades of Blue’ in self-released single featuring Danni Scape

Are the gift that keeps on giving. Continuing a hot release run that includes their debut EP, INNERSPACE released via Ophelia Records as well as a pair of singles, “U & I” and “Chasing Stars”, the Cincinnati duo is back with a new self-released single titled, “Shades of Blue.” Featuring Danni Scape’s vocals, “Shades of Blue” is yet another in a long line of quality releases from STAR SEED since their inception in September, 2020.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Kasbo renews ‘The Making of a Paracosm’ with official remix EP

Swedish producer Kasbo’s lauded sophomore LP, The Making of a Paracosm, recently received a partial, yet equally striking, makeover from some of dance music’s finest. The original project dropped in October of 2020, and it snagged the a top five position atop Dancing Astronaut’s Top 20 Electronic Albums of 2020. Characterized by its visceral reflection of the producer’s personal life, The Making of a Paracosm‘s critically acclaimed legacy continues with Foreign Family Collective‘s release of its official remix EP, The Making of a Paracosm (Remixes Vol. 1).
Musicmagneticmag.com

F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm Detail Fourth Collaborative Album '2X1=4'

F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm have announced the details of their fourth collaborative album, 2X1=4. It will be released in September via LEITER, the new label formed by Frahm and his manager, Felix Grimm. To push the album, they have released the first track from the LP, “Desert Mule” and its video, which was directed by Danlezz.
MusicYour EDM

ILLENIUM Releases Emotional Fourth Album, “Fallen Embers”

Almost like clockwork, ILLENIUM’s fourth album, the first following his Ashes / Awake / Ascend trilogy, is out today. When we reviewed Ascend two years ago, we asked how ILLENIUM would would top it after it seemed like he had reached the peak of his artistry. As it turns out, he didn’t have a problem with that at all.
Musichypebeast.com

Pop Smoke and Future Party at a Club in New Visual for 'Mr. Jones'

An official music video for a track off of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, Faith, has arrived on the same day of the LP’s release. Out today, July 16, the visual for “Mr. Jones” featuring Future shares a montage of old clips of rapper partying at the iconic Mr. Jones club in Miami. Interspersed with footage of Future hanging out with different women that was taken in a separate shoot, the video shows the late rapper greeting friends and fans and vibing to music in front of a crowd.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Knock2 secures festival season’s next frontrunner, ‘SPEAK up!’

The Sable Valley boss knew exactly what he was doing when he granted Knock2 the ultimate stamp of approval this past summer, and it’s continued to pay off. After setting free one of his most-desired IDs in February— “dashstar*“—it was only fitting that the Dancing Astronaut Artist to Watch in 2021 dipped back into his ID bag to deliver “SPEAK up!” as the worldwide festival circuit begins to peak.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Rohaan taps Mat Zo and TSU NAMI for two-track remix pack

Fresh off the heels of his 2020 album BLEACH, Rohaan marched right into 2021 full speed ahead. The bass purveyor on the rise has treated a growing legion of fans a collection of high-octane outputs this year, from his wicked Sable Valley debut, “CCC,” earlier this summer to new a pair of BLEACH remixes from the likes of Mat Zo and TSU NAMI.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Sable Valley and NLV Records admit Ninajirachi as newest member with ‘Dracodraco,’ ‘Stoneteller’

RL Grime’s Sable Valley has teamed up with Nina Las Vegas’ NLV Records to release the latest in noteworthy trap. Enter Ninajirachi and her dueling singles “Dracodraco” and “Stoneteller.” The label newcomer is the quintessential triple-threat, her sound embodying a rich, opulent atmosphere exemplified by her two new singles. Of note, she was also featured in the 11th iteration of Sable Valley’s MiniMix series.
MusicMic

Pop Smoke's 'Faith' is why posthumous albums shouldn't be the living writing a future for the dead

Death can be a prison for the dead trapped in the vision of the living. Posthumous albums are inherently, at best, interpretations of the fallen artist's intentions molded by how those who are still alive feel the music would fit today. The news of a new posthumous Pop Smoke album arriving a year after his debut album was a major surprise: a mix of elation over new songs from the Brooklyn drill emperor and skeptical trepidation over how an entirely new album could be made in such a short period of time.
Musicearmilk.com

Irish singer-songwriter Lukewarmdaily96 drops introspective debut single "Peaching"

Irish singer-songwriter Lukewarmdaily96 delivers debut single “Peaching,” a minimalistic, acoustic offering that sees him liken empathy to bruising fruit. Enveloped in the warmth of his deep, calming vocals and simple yet poetic lyricism, the song raises the question of what it really means to be a good friend. With music as intriguing as his name, this new talent offers this slice of dreamy music as his first gift to his listeners as he steps into the industry.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Thom Yorke slows down Radiohead’s inescapable ‘Creep’ in new ‘Very 2021’ remix

While it was Jun Takahashi’s designs that flounced across the runway at his Undercover Fall 2021 fashion show, it was actually Thom Yorke that managed to steal the show. The Radiohead frontman caught everyone’s attention when he queued up a syrupy, slowed remix of Radiohead’s “Creep”—once the band’s inescapable, and most commercially viable hit, turned bane of its existence, turned cultural touchpoint nearly 30 years later.
Musicmixmag.net

Mysterious Swedish House Mafia posters pop up worldwide

Cryptic billboards began popping up all over the globe this week teasing new music from the Swedish EDM trio, Swedish House Mafia. Posters emerged in New York, Stockholm, and Mexico City, among other places, featuring three dots down the centre in Swedish House Mafia’s signature logo style. Read this next:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy