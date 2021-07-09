Cancel
‘Dark Winds’ Series From George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford Coming to AMC

By Chris Evangelista
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for George R.R. Martin to attach himself to a new project so he can have yet another excuse for not finishing the next A Song of Ice and Fire book. That new project is an AMC series called Dark Winds, an adaptation of the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman. To bring Dark Winds to life, Martin is teaming with Graham Roland (Jack Ryan) and Robert Redford (yes, that Robert Redford). Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) will star.

