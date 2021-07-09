The ‘Queen of Jersey Club’ returns to the release ring—stream UNIIQU3’s ‘BITCHES IS OUTSIDE VOL.1’ mixtape
UNIIQU3 is bringing the best of the Jersey Club heat with her BITCHES IS OUTSIDE VOL.1 mixtape. The six-track package follows the Newark-based producer’s 2021 single “U Nasty,” and continues to bring Jersey Club to the forefront of the dance music context while featuring the likes of DJ 809, DJ J Heat, Killa Kherk Cobain, and DJ 93rd. Speaking on why she specifically wanted to label BITCHES IS OUTSIDE VOL.1 a “mixtape,” UNIIQU3 told Complex,dancingastronaut.com
