Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Habersham; Stephens A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN STEPHENS AND SOUTHERN HABERSHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM EDT At 1228 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clarkesville, or near Demorest, moving southeast at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Toccoa, Clarkesville, Demorest, Mount Airy, Cornelia and Boydville. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail will be possible in these areas.