Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Surfside building collapse death toll rises to 78

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42486f_0asBsHZf00
© Getty Images

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said Friday that the number of confirmed deaths following the Surfside condo collapse now stands at 78 after 14 more victims were found.

"This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very, very deeply," Cava said.

The number of people potentially unaccounted for stands at 62, while 200 people have been accounted for so far.

Cava noted that Broward County's Medical Examiner office started working on site with the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's office on Friday as a way to allow some of the Miami-Dade team to take a break and rotate out.

She also said that more than 13 million pounds of concrete and debris have now been removed.

"I spent a good amount of time this morning at the collapse site, and we want to report that the pile that originally was approximately four or five stories is now almost at ground level," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said during the briefing.

"So the progress that our search and rescue teams are making is really incredible. And as a matter of fact in some areas I believe it's below ground level in areas where it was almost four or five stories tall," he added.

Earlier this week, Florida officials had confirmed that search and rescue efforts would transition into recovery efforts starting at midnight Thursday.

“The announcement today comes as a result of a consensus by those closest to the rescue efforts that the possibility of someone still alive is near zero,” Burkett said Wednesday.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

271K+
Followers
28K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Accidents
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cbs News#Medical Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Over 60 people exposed to chemical leak at Texas theme park

Over 60 people were exposed to a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Texas, authorities said. The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office said on Twitter that the chemicals believed to be involved were hypochlorite, which is bleach and 35 percent sulfuric acid. Authorities said earlier that the...
Hawaii StatePosted by
The Hill

FAA grounds cargo company whose plane crashed in Hawaii

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded a cargo company whose plane crashed in the ocean near Hawaii earlier this month. The agency said in an emailed statement that it took action Thursday night that prevents Rhoades Aviation of Honolulu from “flying or conducting maintenance inspections” until it complies with FAA regulations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy