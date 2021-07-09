Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dekalb County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Madison; Marshall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...NORTHERN MARSHALL...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND WEST CENTRAL DEKALB COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT At 1128 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Owens Cross Roads, or 13 miles northwest of Guntersville, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scottsboro, Guntersville, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Woodville, Langston, Columbus City and Lake Guntersville St Park.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
City
Langston, AL
City
Jackson, AL
City
Owens Cross Roads, AL
County
Dekalb County, AL
City
Guntersville, AL
County
Jackson County, AL
County
Marshall County, AL
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
City
Grant, AL
City
Woodville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy