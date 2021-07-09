Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fannin; Gilmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILMER AND FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM EDT At 1228 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Mountaintown, or 8 miles north of Ellijay...moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Ellijay, Blue Ridge, East Ellijay, Morganton, Jones Mill, Higdon, Loving, Cohutta Wilderness, Epworth, Pisgah, Mineral Bluff, Cherry Log, Mountaintown, Colwell and Roy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH