The Great Debate – Which Is A Better Pet–Dog Or Cat? – Gunner

The hardest part of returning to life after the pandemic is separation anxiety—and no, I’m not talking about when you send your kids back to school—a moment I did a happy dance for. I’m referring to leaving your best friend, your pets at home, who have most likely thoroughly enjoyed every second quarantining with most of us since March 2020. With many people returning to their offices now, or by Labor Day, pet parents like myself are getting nervous about leaving their furry friends alone to fend for themselves at home after a year of endless cuddles and emotional support. Will my dogs be bored without me? Will they be sad? Will my pup suffer from separation anxiety when I return to work? We consulted with experts for advice.