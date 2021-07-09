Cancel
Mental Health

Meet the Therapist: Laura Duester

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve always been interested in psychology and mental health but decided to have a career in dance (my other passion!) first. Whilst I was a student at dance college, I had counselling and found it really useful. Since then, it’s always been at the back of my mind that I wanted to become a counsellor and give other people the support and insights that I’d found so helpful. So, after many years working in dance, I decided to train as a psychotherapist. I love being able to do something so meaningful that makes a real difference in people’s lives.

